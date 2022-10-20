New York Jets Flight Connections 10/20/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the biggest stories of the Jets success this season is the difference in the defense. In Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach, he was in the same rank as Jim Schwartz in terms of a defensive-minded HC having a defense outside of the top 30 in multiple categories. Thankfully, Saleh isn’t finding himself in the same boat as Schwartz, as his defense looks night and day different from last season. The huge start to the season by Quinnen Williams, along with multiple young players stepping up - like Sauce Gardner - has helped in a monstrous way. This week’s game against the Denver Broncos could be a showdown between two very good defenses. And, while it may not be exciting to watch from a fan’s perspective, it does mean the Jets have a good chance at coming out with a W. Let’s hope that’s the case. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Wednesday

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return

SNY - Robert Saleh discusses the strengths of the Broncos ahead of the Jets' Week 7 matchup | Jets News Conference

Michael Nania - Aaron Rodgers showers NY Jets with praise on Pat McAfee Show

Michael Nania - Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Green Bay Packers

Brian Costello - Mark Sanchez relates to Zach Wilson's Jets journey: 'Fine line'

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Quinnen Williams rewarded for huge performance vs. Packers

Ethan Greenberg - Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Justin Fried - NY Jets fans may have bullied PFF into changing Quinnen Williams' grade

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Quinnen Williams not about to rest on laurels

Garrett Stepien - Jets see 'pure dominance' from Quinnen Williams, who aims to emulate Aaron Donald among 'top elite guys'

Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets Week 6 Rookie Stock Report: Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall lead the way again

John Pullano - Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Brian Costello - Jets' Sauce Gardner in 'relentless' pursuit to improve after hot start

Rich Cimini - Alijah Vera-Tucker's versatility earns praise from legends

Rivka Boord - The NY Jets' wide receivers still have a man coverage problem

Michael Nania - Why NY Jets should swap Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson's roles

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Corey Davis has been a first-down machine in 2022

Jack Bell - Jets’ WR Corey Davis: Cleveland Comeback ‘Was Definitely the Turning Point’

Bridget Hyland - Ex-NFL GM praises Joe Douglas for Jets’ turnaround

NewYorkJets.com - NFL.com's Judy Battista: Jets Defense Has Completely Changed Its Narrative from 2021 to 2022

Joe Tansey - 3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue After 3rd Straight Win

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.