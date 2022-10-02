Jets Open as 3-point Underdogs vs Dolphins

The New York Jets defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday, 24-20, to bring their record for the 2022 NFL season to 2-2.

Now the Jets head home to take on the 3-1 Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came out of the gate hot this year, winning their first three games, including an upset win over the Buffalo Bills, before falling on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. That loss to the Bengals was costly in that the Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was injured in a frightening incident involving head trauma, and he was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was released from the hospital the same day, but with two such incidents in the last two games it is unclear when he will be back on the field for the Dolphins.

If Tagovailoa can’t go for the Dolphins next week, old friend Teddy Bridgewater will step in to run the Dolphins offense. Bridgewater is a fine backup, but nothing to be feared as a starter. The Dolphins’ offense managed just three points in the second half against the Bengals with Bridgewater under center.

The Dolphins’ defense has been something of a Jekyll and Hyde act this year. At home the Dolphins have been stingy on defense, giving up a total of just 26 points in two games in Miami. On the road it’s been a different story. The Dolphins have given up a total of 65 points in two away games this year. With this game in East Rutherford, that may bode well for the Jets offense.

Coming off the high of a scintillating come from behind victory in Pittsburgh, the Jets have an opportunity to start to string some wins together against the Dolphins. The Jets will need to guard against a letdown after their emotional win against the Steelers, and they will need to find a way to protect Zach Wilson behind a makeshift offensive line against the Dolphins’ pass rush, while the Jets defense strives to limit the damage the Dolphins’ two star receivers, Hill and Waddle, do in this game. If the Jets manage those two things, I like the Jets’ chances for beating the Dolphins.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 3-point underdogs against the Dolphins on Sunday. That seems a bit much with the Jets at home.

Can the Jets win this game? You bet they can. The Jets match up fairly well with the Dolphins’ explosive offense. D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner are outside cornerbacks who can be expected to hold up reasonably well against Hill and Waddle. If the Jets pass rush can get home and pressure the quarterback this is a decent matchup for the Jets’ defense. On offense the Jets will have to find a way to protect Zach Wilson, but if they do that, I like the Jets’ offense’s chances against a Dolphins defense that struggles on the road.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +135/Pittsburgh Steelers -155.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?