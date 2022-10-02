Jets vs Steelers Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Steelers 10 - 6.

In the first quarter neither team could get much going on offense. The biggest play of the quarter happened when a tipped pass resulted in a Lamarcus Joyner interception at the Steelers’ 36 yard line. The Jets couldn’t move the ball much and had to settle for a 3 - 0 lead. That was all the scoring in the first quarter.

Early In the 2nd quarter the Jets put together an impressive 70 yard drive. Zach Wilson hit Elijah Moore on a couple of big plays before finishing off the drive with some trickery on a Braxton Berrios to Zach Wilson touchdown pass. That gave the Jets a 10 - 0 lead.

The Steelers answered with a long drive pounding the rock, which bogged down with a Quinnen Wiliams sack of Mitchell Trubisky. A 51 yard field goal made the score Jets 10, Steelers 3.

That’s how the score stayed until a last second Carl Lawson roughing the passer penalty gave the Steelers a last gasp 59 yard field goal attempt with no time left on the clock. The Steelers made the long field goal to make the score 10 -6.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading the Steelers by four points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.