Final Score: Jets 24, Steelers 20

In the New York Jets’ fourth game of the 2022 season, on a cloudy early autumn afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24 - 20.

In the first half the Jets got the better of the Steelers. The Jets scored the only points of the 1st quarter on a field goal following a Lamarcus Joyner interception deep in Steelers territory for a 3 - 0 Jets lead. The Jets followed that up with a 70 yard touchdown drive capped off by a Braxton Berrios touchdown pass to Zach Wilson to take a double digit lead for the first time this season at 10 - 0.

A couple of Steelers field goals in the 2nd quarter, the second one a 59 yarder coming with no time left on the clock following a costly Carl Lawson roughing the passer penalty, brought the Steelers within four points at halftime with the score 10 - 6 in favor of the Jets.

The 3rd quarter belonged to the Steelers. They made a change at quarterback, bringing in rookie Kenny Pickett to replace an ineffective Mitchel Trubisky. Pickett wasn’t great, but a Zach Wilson interception off a Tyler Conklin drop gave the Steelers the ball inside the Jets 5 yard line, and the Steelers punched it in from there to take a 13 - 10 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

In the 4th quarter the Jets came right back with a long touchdown drive. Zach Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis on several big plays and Davis capped off the drive with a touchdown catch to bring the Jets to within three points at 20 - 17.

The Steelers then went on a drive deep into Jets territory that looked like it might end the game. But a Michael Carter interception off a tipped pass gave the Jets new life and the ball back with a little over 3 minutes to play.

Zach Wilson then calmly led the Jets down the field with one crucial completion after another, culminating in a Breece Hall touchdown run with just 16 seconds left on the clock. The Jets took a 24 - 20 lead, and a last gasp hail mary pass by the Steelers was intercepted in the end zone by Lamarcus Joyner to give the Jets a rare road victory in Pittsburgh.

With the win the Jets go to 2-2 on the year.

I will be back later on to provide a more in depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.