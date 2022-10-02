SNF: Buccaneers vs Chiefs Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 4. Tonight the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

This one looks like a fun game on paper. Mahomes vs Brady. A Super Bowl rematch. The ancient one against the new age star. Good stuff.

The 2-1 Chiefs got off to a hot start, winning their first two games before surprisingly falling to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The Chiefs, despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill in free agency, are still running an effective offense, currently ranked 7th in the NFL in yards gained. The Chiefs have also been effective on defense, ranked 9th in the NFL in yards allowed. This is a talented, well balanced Chiefs team led by perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. It would not be a surprise to see the Chiefs make another deep run in the playoffs this year.

The 2-1 Buccaneers have had success this year despite being severely hobbled at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have all been beat up and missed time this season, giving Tom Brady a collection of interchangeable scrubs to throw to on a week to week basis. The results have not been pretty on offense, as the Buccaneers have scored a total of just 51 points in three games, never exceeding 20 in any game. That would ordinarily not be a winning formula, but the Buccaneers have been superb on defense, giving up the fewest points in the NFL, and never allowing more than 14 points in any game. We’ll see if the Buccaneers defense can keep up that torrid pace against Mahomes and company.

