Week 4 Late Games Open Thread

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

There are no really compelling games this afternoon. In days past the game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers would have been must see TV. Alas, Tom Brady has moved on to greener and warmer pastures in Tampa Bay, leaving this Patriots team a mediocrity. Without the Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers matchup this game lacks some juice. Mac Jones also is out with an injury for this game, leaving a mediocre Patriots team with the perpetually useless Brian Hoyer at quarterback to face the Packers. Bill Belichick will need to work some of his magic to keep this game competitive.

In the other two late afternoon games the 1-2 Arizona Cardinals visit the 1-2 Carolina Panthers and the 2-1 Denver Broncos take on the surprisingly winless 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.