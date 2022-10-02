Jets vs Steelers Game Thread

It’s week 4 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets look to get back in the winning column following their lifeless loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Zach Wilson will make his season debut, looking to inject a spark into the Jets offense against the Steelers.

The Jets offense will try to take advantage of a Steelers defense missing its best player in T.J. Watt. The Steelers will also be without one starting cornerback, and the other starting cornerback is hobbled by a groin injury. There has rarely been a better opportunity to exploit a Steelers’ defense than this. The Jets need to capitalize.

The Jets defense also has what looks on paper like a favorable matchup. The Steelers offense, led by the unimpressive Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, has yet to score more than 17 points in any game this season. The Steelers are having all kinds of trouble throwing the ball and running the ball. The Jets need to take advantage while the Steelers are down.

With the schedule only getting more difficult after today, this one feels like almost a must win for the Jets. It’s time to start winning.

It's the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 4 of the 2022 New York Jets season.