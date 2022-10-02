Jets vs Steelers Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have brought some very wet weather recently to the Pittsburgh area, but it looks like things should dry up a bit by game time. We may even get some sunshine before the game is over. Skies will be cloudy at the start of the game, with the possibility of a few peeks of sunshine by the time the game wraps up. Winds will be moderate and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the north northeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the upper 50s to around 60 to start the game, rising into the mid 60s as the game progresses. Humidity will be high to start the game, in the upper 60s to around 70%, drying out a bit as the game progresses to the mid to upper 50s. The risk of precipitation will be around 15% throughout the game. Overall the weather will be a little cool and clammy to start out, but the conditions should improve as the game progresses. In any event, the weather conditions should not be a factor for the players, other than the field might be a little soggy from rains prior to the game. For the fans the conditions should be comfortable for the most part.

Enjoy the game everybody.