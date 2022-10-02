NFL Picks for Week 4 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3.5 point underdogs on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. That seems like a pretty fair spread in favor of the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have had all kinds of problems on offense, scoring no more than 17 points on offense in any game this season. But the Jets have had their own problems. Had Nick Chubb simply gone down short of the goal line in the Jets game against the Browns, the Jets would not have scored more than 17 points on offense in any game this season. As it is the Jets have held a lead for exactly 22 seconds this entire season. With Conor McDermott starting at left tackle I don’t have a lot of hope the Jets offense will right the ship this week. Add in the fact that the Jets have played 11 games against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in their history, and they have lost 10 of them, and well, Pittsburgh just isn’t an easy place for the Jets to win.

Can the Jets pull off the upset? Sure. This isn’t a vintage top notch Steelers team. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Jets won. But in Pittsburgh, it’s probably not the way to bet. I’ll take the Steelers over the Jets in this game because the Steelers have Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are at home.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.