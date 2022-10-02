How to watch Jets vs. Steelers in Week 4

CBS has an afternoon doubleheader today while FOX will show the game in London along with one game in the afternoon.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Vikings vs. Saints at 9:30 am from London

Jets at Steelers early on CBS

Bears at Giants early on FOX

Patriots at Packers late on CBS

......................

Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuelta will call today’s game between the Jets and Steelers today on CBS. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern. Game day odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook, our official partner.

The game will have a fairly small broadcast footprint. In addition to New York, CBS affiliates in Hartford, Scranton, Pittsburgh, Charleston (WV), and Lexington (KY) will show the game. Fans outside the markets where the game will be shown will need to use NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to view the game.

The entire nation will see Chiefs at Buccaneers tonight on NBC and Rams at 49ers tomorrow on ESPN.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.