Russell Wilson Limited at Broncos Practice Wednesday

The first injury report of the week was released today.

By John B
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The first injury report of the week has been released for Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Broncos.

All eyes are on Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is nursing a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday. It sounds like he wants to give it a go on Sunday

Of course it isn’t just a question of whether Wilson suits up. It is worth wondering how effective Wilson will be if he is playing hurt. That question can obviously only be answered on game day.

On the Jets side, Jermaine Johnson was out of practice today and sounds likely to miss a second consecutive game.

Braxton Berrios and Ashtyn Davis were limited today. So were Duane Brown and Quincy Williams, although the latter duo just returned to the lineup within the last two weeks from injury.

The full injury report for Wednesday is posted below.

