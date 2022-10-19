Jets Week 7 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions. As usual I was not able to get to every question this week. If yours went unanswered, feel free to submit it for a future installment of the mailbag. The next is scheduled for just one week from today.

In this mailbag we discuss whether the Jets should stick with their current offensive line even when George Fant and Max Mitchell get healthy, what game could bring the top CBS pairing of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to the Jets, the price it might take for the Jets to trade away Denzel Mims and/or Bryce Hall, the extent to which we have seen improvement at safety, linebacker, and tight end, how much Aaron Rodgers’ thumb impacted Sunday’s outcome, and more.

