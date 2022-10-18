Podcast: Is It Time to Raise Expectations for the Jets?

The Jets have been of the pleasant surprises of the early part of the 2022 NFL season. They are 4-2 heading to Denver for a game against the Broncos.

Prior to the season, most expectations for the team were modest. The hopes were for competitive football and meaningful games in December. After this solid start, is it time for the fans to reexamine those expectations? That is the topic of today’s podcast.

I think the answer to the question is a bit nuanced. There are certain expectations that don’t change. No matter the team’s final record, we need to see progress from Zach Wilson. Given the way the Jets are winning, though, the hopes for this season do seem higher. The team has a number of young players performing at a very high level.

Thanks as always for watching/listening to the podcast. Locked On Jets is now on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.