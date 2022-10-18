2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Taking Flight

Well that escalated quickly. A few weeks ago some commentators were talking about the Jets getting the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Now talk of the draft is nowhere to be heard as the faintest hint of the delicious scent of the playoffs begins to waft into the room. The New York Jets surprised a lot of people when they went into Lambeau Field, a notoriously difficult place for visitors, and bullied Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers into submission. This was no 100 year miracle. This was no last minute comeback. This was an old fashioned butt kicking, and suddenly the Jets have a three game winning streak and the 5th best record in the NFL. That is not a typo. The Jets have the 5th best record in the NFL! What a time to be alive!

The big win for the Jets marks a turning point in how people think about the Jets. At least for this brief moment in time, the Jets are no longer a laughingstock. For now, it appears the Jets are actually - gasp! - good! How did the power rankings feel about this latest Jets victory? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 4 Wait and See New York Jets Maybe the Jets are a good football team now that Zach Wilson is back. Their offense seems to have found a bit of a groove in the past two weeks. They’re schematically unique and certainly don’t lack the talent to be impressive. With the Broncos, Patriots, and Bills upcoming, we will learn more about how real this Jets team might be with a healthy quarterback. The Jets defense was menacing against the Packers on Sunday, but that’s an offense struggling to get out of their own way in 2022.

Sports Illustrated

16. New York Jets (4–2) Last week: win at Green Bay, 27-10 Next week: at Denver The Jets are coming off one of the most significant wins the franchise has had in more than a decade. The rebuilding process in Florham Park was long and chilly, and it isn’t over yet. However, Zach Wilson capably manning a ball-control offense and turning the game over to a super aggressive, hard-hitting defense has been a recipe for several upsets (given that the Jets are never favored).

New York Post

11. New York Jets 4-2 (15) Rookies have brought swagger back to the Jets: Breece Hall celebrated a touchdown with a Lambeau Leap and Sauce Gardner ran around wearing a cheesehead after a 27-10 win against the Packers was complete. The Jets are off to their best start since 2015, after brothers Quincy Williams (14 tackles) and Quinnen Williams (two sacks) led the defense.

ESPN

9. New York Jets (4-2) Week 6 ranking: 16 The rookie class is developing quicker than expected. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall, in particular, have made such an impact that they have to be considered candidates for Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. Gardner has eight pass breakups, one interception and has allowed only one reception in man coverage, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Hall replaced Michael Carter as the RB1 and is ninth in the league with 609 yards from scrimmage. Growing pains? Not at all.

USA Today

12. Jets (17): They were 1-2 and averaging more than 50 passes per game with QB2 Joe Flacco. Since Zach Wilson’s return, the NYJ have gone 3-0 – and he’s not attempting half as many throws as Flacco. Conversely, the suddenly soaring Jets are averaging 137.3 rushing yards during their win streak, an improvement of 50+ per week with Wilson in the lineup.

Mostly the power rankings are still a bit skeptical of the Jets’ success, many placing the Jets below multiple teams they not only have better records than, but also teams the Jets beat head to head. After more than a decade of almost uninterrupted futility, I guess we can hardly blame the skeptics. But the Jets are taking flight, and hey, the team even got at least one top 10 ranking this week.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?