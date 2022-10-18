New York Jets Flight Connections 10/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After beating the Packers in Lambeau, some drama seems to have come back to Metlife. Second year wide receiver Elijah Moore took to Twitter to express his frustrations about the Jets offense. Moore wasn’t targeted at all in Sunday’s game. Many analysts expected Moore to have a breakout Sophomore year, but it’s been disappointing to say the least - at least, so far this season. Moore has only been targeted 29 times this season, with 21 of them coming in the first three games. He has yet to score a touchdown this season. His snap share also dropped from the high 80s to early 90s, down to 66 and 58 respectively in the last two games. He’s seeing the field less and not getting looked at in the offense despite playing excellently. I can understand his frustrations. Let’s hope the team makes it a point to get him the ball this week. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Victory Monday: Statement

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Wanted to Take Packers ‘to Deep Water’

Craig Epstein - 3 brief takeaways from NY Jets Week 6 win over the Packers

Jake Rill - 3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 6 Win vs. Packers

Jack Bell - 5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets’ Victory Over the Packers

Randy Lange - Gardner Enjoys His First Trip to Lambeau with Another Sauce-y Showing

Michael Nania - NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers

NewYorkJets.com - Inside the Film Room with Quincy Enunwa | Jets at Packers

Brian Costello & Mark Cannizzaro - Jets exploit 'specific thing we saw' for blocked punt vs. Packers

Andy Vasquez - Jets surprising everyone with 4-2 start: 5 reasons they’re better than expected

Andy Vasquez - Are Jets for real after dominant win over Packers? Why it’s time to start believing

Mark Cannizzaro - Robert Saleh deserves recognition for Jets turnaround

Jack Bell - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets’ Style of Play: ‘Effort, Technique and Violence’

Henry McKenna - How Jets are winning without asking much of Zach Wilson. Why that might change

Albert Breer - Robert Saleh follows Rex Ryan’s advice as Jets win third straight

NBC Sports - New York Jets, Quinnen Williams have proven they know how to close games

Bridget Hyland - NFL analysts heap praise on Jets’ defensive MVP

Brian Costello - Quinnen Williams emerges from Jets whirlwind to set up big payday

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Quinnen Williams reaches ‘different level’ vs. Packers, and it’s a game-changer for defense

Michael Nania - The NY Jets' defensive line has found its 'Core Four'

Michael Nania - Is NY Jets rookie Sauce Gardner already a top-5 NFL CB?

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Elijah Moore vents frustration over limited role: ‘I don’t understand.’ Robert Saleh responds

Phillip Martinez - Jets' Robert Saleh reacts to Elijah Moore's disgruntled tweet

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Make Promising Youngster Available via Trade: Sources

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.