Jets Week 6 Game Balls

The Jets beat the Packers yesterday in Lambeau Field. To celebrate, we get to give out some Game Balls to worthy players.

Quinnen Williams: This was one of the most dominant performances by a Jets defensive lineman in recent memory. Is Quinnen Williams on a hot streak? If he putting together the pieces and ascending to superstardom in year four? Is it something in between?

Only time will tell. For now we should just enjoy what is happening. Quinnen has been unblockable the last couple of weeks. He almost single handedly wrecked the game for the Green Bay offense. Williams’ final stat line included 2 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, 3 QB hits, and 7 pressures.

Heading into this season the general consensus seemed to be the Jets defense line had a number of above average players but no All Pro level player. Through six games in 2022, that appears to be wrong. Quinnen is playing on a level as high as any defensive tackle in the league.

And on top of everything he contributed on special teams with a blocked field goal.

Sauce Gardner: Sauce is the biggest reason I used the word “almost” when I discussed Quinnen single-handedly wrecking the Packers offense.

In the absence of Davante Adams, Green Bay doesn’t have an elite talent at wide receiver. Sauce can’t control the quality of his opponent, though. All he can do is shut down the guy who lines up across from him. He has done that exceptionally well this season, and he’s doing it in all different ways. He effective in every type of coverage using every technique you can come up with. As a rookie, he has already established himself as one of the game’s few shutdown corners. The sky is the limit.

Breece Hall: The Jets haven’t gotten much out of their passing game the last two weeks, but the offense is still producing. That is due mainly to the work of Hall. It hasn’t really mattered how one-dimensional the unit has been (and last week to the extent the passing game produced plays it was mainly because of Hall). Breece has been churning out tough yards, moving the chains, and occasionally breaking big runs. Even though it is clear the run is the best part of the Jets offense, opponents have not been able to stop Hall. Mike LaFleur’s unit now runs through him.

CJ Mosley: It has been a really rough year so far for Mosley. His play has regressed. Yesterday was an exception. It wasn’t just that he had 11 tackles. He was flying all over the field making plays. He also played a role in shutting down the Packers rushing attack with a trio of run stops. The Mosley contract will never be good value, but at least for one day the Jets got the impact they were hoping for back in 2019 when they signed him.

Quincy Williams: Linebacker certainly hasn’t been a strength for the Jets this year, but the unit was part of the story yesterday as the Jets dominated defensively. While he didn’t make the same impact as his brother, Quincy filled up the stat sheet with 14 tackles, including 5 run stops. Williams’ aggressive style means he will have games where he looks great, delivering big hit after big hit, and games where he will look really bad, constantly running himself out of plays. This game was the former.

Braxton Berrios: Berrios didn’t contribute as much as the players mentioned above, but with the offense struggling to put points on the board, his 20 yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Jets the lead. It was a lead they would never relinquish.

Micheal Clemons: Clemons had the other decisive play for the Jets. His blocked punt in the third quarter was returned for a touchdown, giving the Jets a two score lead and complete control of the game. It shouldn’t go unnoticed that in the first half Clemons would have blocked the field goal attempt if it had been a few feet over. He got just as much penetration on the play as Quinnen Williams and had his arm in the way to deflect the kick. What a day on special teams that would have been. Instead Clemons just has to settle for one game-changing blocked kick.