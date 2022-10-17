Jets Sign Mike Remmers to 53 Man Roster; Release Conor McDermott

The Jets have announced the signing of Mike Remmers to their active roster. Backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott has been released to clear roster space.

This is no surprise. The Jets signed Remmers to their practice squad a few weeks ago. The veteran lineman was going to use his time on the practice squad to work his way into game shape before eventually receiving a call up to the 53 man roster. Remmers was elevated from the practice squad for yesterday’s game against Green Bay.

McDermott started three games on the offensive line for the Jets last year. He memorably had a touchdown catch against the Jaguars, but he struggled as a blocker. It spoke volumes that the Jets decided to move Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle after George Fant’s injury rather than entrust McDermott to slide back into the lineup. We will see whether the team looks to bring him back to fill the new spot on the practice squad Remmers’ promotion creates.