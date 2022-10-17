NFL Playoff Picture: Jets Hold the Fifth Seed in the Conference; Second Place in AFC East

Is it too early to start looking at Playoff positioning? Probably, but the Jets haven’t been to the Playoffs in over a decade and haven’t had a winning record in seven years. Forgive me if I get a little ahead of myself and start looking at the conference standings in October.

In the AFC East race, Miami’s loss to Minnesota gave the Jets sole possession of second place after their win in Green Bay. The Jets could have tied Buffalo for first place had the Bills lost to the Chiefs. However, Josh Allen and company emerged victorious. Meanwhile, New England’s win in Cleveland brought the Patriots to 3-3. Miami currently has the tiebreak over the Pats from their head to head win earlier this season so New England remains in last place at the moment.

Buffalo 5-1 NY Jets 4-2 Miami 3-3 New England 3-3

As far as the AFC Playoff picture goes, the Jets would be in if the season ended today. The top four seeds are reserved for the division winners. The Jets are at the top of the Wild Card standings, however, and would be the fifth seed.

Buffalo 5-1 Kansas City 4-2 Tennessee 3-2 Baltimore 3-2 NY Jets 4-2 LA Chargers 3-2 Indianapolis 3-2-1 Cincinnati 3-3 Miami 3-3 New England 3-3 Denver 2-3 Jacksonville 2-4 Cleveland 2-4 Pittsburgh 2-4 Houston 1-3-1 Las Vegas 1-4

There you have it. The Buffalo Bills are the only team in the conference currently with a better record than the Jets.

If the season ended today, the Jets would be heading to Baltimore for a Week 1 rematch with the Ravens.

Of course there is plenty of football left to play.