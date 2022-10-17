Podcast: Quinnen Williams Stars In Jets Statement Win Over Packers

The Jets beat the Packers 27-10 yesterday to improve their record to 4-2. The team now finds itself on a three game winning streak.

All three phases of the game provided contributions for the Jets. The best unit was the defense, which completely stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense. Quinnen Williams was the unit’s standout. The fourth year defensive tackle appears to be in a breakout season. The last few weeks he has been unblockable. Williams has been joined by a solid supporting cast. The Jets are also getting excellent play at cornerback from rookie Sauce Gardner.

On offense rookie running back Breece Hall has taken over the offensive load the last couple of weeks. The Iowa State product is another budding star on the roster. He stood out on a day where the Jets didn’t get much out of their passing attack.

On today’s podcast I recap all of this and more.