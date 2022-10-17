New York Jets Flight Connections 10/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets had their first real test yesterday, playing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau. It turns out the Jets were ready for the test, and beat the Packers 27-10. Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Jets defense never wilted. Quinnen Williams showed why he was a 1st Round pick in this game, and has had an incredible season thus far. The Jets offense is still doing well despite not having to pass the ball much. This team is giving me flashbacks of the early Rex years, but with a much younger core. If this team is able to continue to grow, the sky is the limit. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Geoff Magliocchetti - Defense, Hall lead Jets to convincing victory over Packers, 27-10
Randy Lange - Jets-Packers Game Recap | Jets Finish Strong Again, Stun Green Bay 27-10
Brian Costello - Jets dominate Aaron Rodgers and Packers for statement win
Andy Vasquez - Jets get statement-making win over Packers at Lambeau | At 4-2 are they legit?
SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 27-10 win over Packers, including Quinnen Williams' dominance
Brian Costello - Jets report card: Tremendous day for Robert Saleh and staff
Zack Rosenblatt & Matt Schneidman - Time to take the Jets seriously? New York makes statement as defense pummels Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Criss Partee - The New York Jets are actually good
Justin Fried - The NY Jets are officially legitimate playoff contenders
Connor Hughes - Jets' confidence outweighing inexperience, as young team 'absolutely' knows hot start is no fluke
Mark Cannizzaro - Fearless Jets brimming with confidence as they back up brashness
Randy Lange - 'Student' Zach Wilson Shows 'Teacher' Aaron Rodgers a Few Tricks in Jets' Win
SNY - Zach Wilson on success of the offense in the second half, playing his childhood idol Aaron Rogers | Jets Post Game
John Pullano - Jets RB Breece Hall’s ‘Natural Abilities’ Take Over in Victory at Green Bay
Mike Vaccaro - Breece Hall proving Jets right after draft snub: 'Home run hitter'
NewYorkJets.com - Breece Hall: I'm Going to Keep Working to Get Better Every Week
Christopher Scarglato - Jets' Elijah Moore frustrated by lack of targets: 'Don't understand'
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets’ Quinnen Williams terrorizes Packers offense
Jack Bell - Jets’ DL Quinnen Williams Played At 'Another Level' in Win Over Packers
Alex Smith - Quinnen Williams 'playing at a different level' in Year 4 with Jets, exemplified by dominant game at Packers
NewYorkJets.com - Quinnen Williams On-Field Interview After the Win Over the Packers
NBC Sports - New York Jets' Quinnen Williams focused on avoiding penalty vs. Packers
NewYorkJets.com - Sauce Gardner: We Played with the Mentality That If They Can't Score, They Can't Win
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead at Lambeau after Packers upset; Where he got it, how things almost went wrong
SNY - Sauce Gardner on running off the field with a cheese head on, beating the Packers | Jets Post Game
Max Weisman - Packers' Allen Lazard knocks cheesehead off Jets' Sauce Gardner
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Are the Jets serious playoff contenders?
-
68%
Yes
-
12%
No
-
19%
Meh
Loading comments...