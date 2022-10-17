Jets open as 3.5-point underdogs vs Broncos

The New York Jets dominated the Green Bay Packers on the road in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, 27 - 10, to bring their record for the 2022 NFL season to 4-2. Now the Jets head to Denver, Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos.

Coming off a big road win over the Packers the Jets are starting to look like a legitimate playoff contender. On paper the Jets are in the midst of their most difficult stretch of the season, and they need a few wins against teams like the Broncos to stay in the playoff chase. With one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL in D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner and a suddenly dominant defensive line, the Jets have the defensive assets to give a struggling Russell Wilson all kinds of problems in this game. With the Broncos missing star running back Javonte Williams, if the Jets can shut down the Broncos passing game they should be in good shape defensively in this game. On offense Zach Wilson and friends face perhaps their toughest challenge so far this season, as the Broncos field one of the best defenses in the NFL. This game shapes up as a potentially low scoring defensive struggle. The Jets may well have the advantage in offensive weapons that could tilt this contest in their favor.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos on Sunday. Considering how dominant the Jets have been since Zach Wilson returned to action, that seems a bit much against a Broncos team that struggles mightily to put points on the board.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets have the cornerbacks to frustrate an ailing Russell Wilson in the passing game, and they have the weapons on offense to make some noise against the Broncos defense. Zach Wilson will need to continue to improve and protect the football. The Jets will need to run the ball efficiently and keep Zach out of constant 3rd and long situations. This one looks like another good shot at a road victory for a Jets team that is undefeated on the road. I’ll take the Jets.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +145/Denver Broncos -170.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?