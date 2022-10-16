Final Score Jets 27, Packers 10

In the New York Jets’ sixth game of the 2022 season, on a cool and cloudy mid-autumn afternoon in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the New York Jets dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 27 - 10.

In the first half, neither team could get much going on offense. A scoreless first quarter was dominated by the defenses, and the second quarter brought more of the same. A Packers fumble led to a Jets field goal midway through the 2nd quarter. A missed Jets field goal attempt with 31 seconds left in the half left Aaron Rodgers just enough time to engineer a drive for a field goal as time expired in the first half, leaving the score tied at 3 - 3.

In the third quarter, the Jets and Packers exchanged punts before the Jets put together a 74-yard drive highlighted by two Corey Davis catches that got the Jets down to the Packers 20-yard line. From there, Braxton Berrios ran it in for a 10-3 Jets lead.

On the ensuing Packers drive, a Quinnen Williams sack forced a Packers punt. Micheal Clemons blocked the punt, the Jets recovered and ran it in for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead late in the 3rd quarter.

The Packers answered with a 75-yard drive helped by two Jets penalties. A 25-yard Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard touchdown pass capped off the drive to bring the Packers within 7 points at 17-10 late in the 3rd quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Breece Hall broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run to give the Jets a 24-10 lead.

On the ensuing Packers drive, Aaron Rodgers got the Packers deep into Jets territory, but the Jets forced an incompletion on 4th and 14 to turn the ball over on downs with less than 10 minutes to play.

The Jets then put together an impressive drive to seal the victory. Running the ball on every play, the Jets ran it down the Packers’ throats, chewing up clock and getting the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line before settling for a short field goal and an all but insurmountable 27-10 lead with less than 3 minutes to play.

At this point the Packers basically threw in the towel, removing a battered Aaron Rodgers from the game. A last gasp Packers drive resulted in turning the ball over on downs and the Jets had themselves a dominant victory in Lambeau Field.

With the win the Jets go to 4-2 on the year and emphatically announce they have arrived.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.