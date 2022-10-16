Jets vs Packers Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Green Bay Packers is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Packers 3 - 3.

In the 1st quarter the game was completely dominated by both defenses, as neither team could get anything going on offense. A long Aaron Rodgers pass to Allen Lazard late in the quarter got the Packers within field goal range. A 47 yard field goal attempt was blocked by Quinnen Williams and the game remained scoreless.

Early in the 2nd quarter the Jets had a punt blocked, giving the Packers great field position inside the Jets’ 40, but a great Jets defensive stand pushed the Packers back out of field goal range. After an exchange of punts the Packers fumbled and the Jets recovered deep inside Packers territory. Breece Hall gained a first down on the ground but the Jets drive fizzled and they had to settle for a short field goal to take a 3 - 0 lead midway through the 2nd quarter. A missed Jets field goal attempt with 31 seconds left in the half left Aaron Rodgers just enough time to drive down the field and the Packers closed the half with a short field goal to tie the game as time expired.

We go into the second half with the Jets and the Packers tied at 3 in a tight defensive struggle.

Enjoy the second half everyone.