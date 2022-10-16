Week 6 Late Games Open Thread

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

The best of the late afternoon games features a rematch of the thrilling January 2022 AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won that game 42 - 36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Many people considered the Bills and the Chiefs the two best teams in the AFC last year, and they come into this game with the best records in the AFC thus far. Few will be surprised if this game ends up being a preview of this season’s AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen, perhaps the best two quarterbacks in the NFL. Regular season games don’t get much better than this, at least on paper. We’ll see if this one lives up to the understandable hype.

In the other two late afternoon games the 1-4 Carolina Panthers, missing their top two quarterbacks, visit the defending Super Bowl champion 2-3 Los Angeles Rams in what looks on paper like one of the biggest mismatches of the season, and Kyler Murray and the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals take on Geno Smith and the 2-3 Seattle Seahawks.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.