Jets vs Packers Game Thread

It’s week 6 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers.

Lambeau Field is a notoriously difficult place for road teams to win. The Packers haven’t lost at Lambeau since November 2020. They haven’t lost to an AFC team at Lambeau since 2017. Needless to say this game won’t be easy for the Jets. Nonetheless, the Jets have surprisingly had some historical success at Lambeau. The Jets actually have a winning record all time at Lambeau, winning four games and losing three. Unfortunately for the Jets the last time the Jets defeated the Packers at any venue was way back in 2006.

With Aaron Rodgers struggling in the absence of the departed Davante Adams, and with Zach Wilson showing signs of perhaps putting it all together one day soon, maybe the Jets have a chance to pull off the upset in this game. The Jets cornerbacks match up favorably with the mediocre Packers receivers, and the Jets running backs stand a good chance of having a great day against a Packers defense that struggles to stop the run. Will that be enough to pull off the upset? We’ll see soon enough.

It’s the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers in week 6 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.