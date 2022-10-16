SNF: Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 6. Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. This one is an NFC East showdown with first place on the line.

The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles are the surprise team of the NFL season so far. They are the only undefeated team left. The Eagles have benefitted from a relatively favorable schedule to date, with just one Eagles opponent sporting a winning record this year. Nonetheless, regardless of opponents, what the Eagles have done is impressive. The Eagles boast the #2 offense and the #4 defense in the NFL. They have generated the most turnovers on defense in the NFL and they have turned the ball over on offense the least of any NFL team. Those are numbers that make wins all but inevitable.

The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys come into this game on a four game winning streak after dropping their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys defense has been carrying the team, as the offense has struggled in the absence of star quarterback Dak Prescott. With Cooper Rush replacing Prescott under center the Cowboys have been scoring just enough to win games. The Cowboys offense ranks 24th in the NFL in scoring and 27th in yards. That kind of offensive ineptitude will make a Cowboys win against the high flying Eagles a difficult task tonight.

The Cowboys have blown out the Eagles in each of the last three meetings between these two teams, but I expect the Eagles to come out on top against the Cowboys tonight. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.