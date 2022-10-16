Jets vs Packers Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in Green Bay looks to be pretty standard issue stuff for October in Wisconsin. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the west northwest throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the mid 40s to start the game, rising into the upper 40s as the game progresses. Humidity will be in the mid 60s throughout the game. There will be a slight risk of precipitation in the 10 - 20% range throughout the game. Overall if you like cool and cloudy weather this is the game for you. The weather conditions should not be a factor for the players. For the fans the conditions will be chilly, but hey, this is football weather. It’s supposed to be a little chilly.

Enjoy the game everybody.