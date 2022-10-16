How to watch Jets vs. Packers in NFL Week 6

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Packers early on FOX

Ravens at Giants early on CBS

Bills at Chiefs late on CBS

Today’s game between the Jets and the Packers is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm Eastern at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be calling the game.

Burkhardt and Olsen are FOX’s number one broadcast team. Getting the top crew means this game will have a wide broadcast footprint. Every FOX affiliate originating from a market in New York State along with Hartford will be showing the game. So will FOX’s affiliates in Washington DC and Richmond along with most of the Midwest and Mountain regions.

To see whether the game will be shown in your area, check out the maps on 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Cowboys at Eagles tonight on NBC and Broncos at Chargers tomorrow night on ESPN.

