Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Green Bay Packers

The Jets head to Lambeau Field on Sunday with the winner of this game set to move to 4-2 on the season. The Jets are 7.5 point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The past three meetings between these teams have all been memorable in one way or another. The Mark Sanchez Jets lost 9-0 to the Packers at home in 2010, Geno Smith blew a 21-3 lead against them on the road in 2014 and Sam Darnold had one of his best games as a Jet in a shootout loss in 2018. How will Zach Wilson fare in his first chance to beat them?

Quarterbacks

The Jets have lost to the best two quarterbacks they faced this season, and will now face the reigning MVP and future hall of famer Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Discipline will be paramount if they are to have a chance to win.

The passing game isn’t firing on all cylinders for the Packers yet this season. Rodgers, who hasn’t had more than five interceptions in a season since 2017, threw three in the first four games and his highest output this season is 255 passing yards.

Jordan Love, who was 0-1 as a starter last season, is the backup. Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury but isn’t expected to be affected.

Offensive Line

Rodgers’ ability to anticipate pressure and get rid of the ball quickly helps the Packers’ offensive line in pass protection and they can be effective in the running game.

Two-time all-pro David Bakhtiari is the left tackle, but he’s been dealing with a knee issue. He did play against the Giants but was limited to 25 snaps. Bakhtiari was limited all week in practice but will play on Sunday.

Elgton Jenkins in the starter at right tackle, but Yosh Nijman has started two games and seen significant action in two others so far this year.

Both starting guards return from last year’s team with veteran Jon Runyan on the left and Royce Newman on the right. Newman, who has also started one game at right tackle this season, has given up three sacks, having given up a team-high six sacks last year.

Josh Myers was the opening day starter last year as a second round rookie, but missed most of the regular season due to a knee injury. He returned at the end of the season and is back in that role this year.

Interior depth comes from Jake Hanson, who has started one game at right guard this year. The Packers also drafted three players to boost their depth; Sean Rhyan in the third round, Zach Tom in the fourth and Rasheed Walker in the seventh. All three are on the roster but Tom is the only one to see action on offense so far.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon give the Packers one of the better one-two punches in the league at the running back position. Jones, a 2020 pro bowler, is off to a great start as he’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry, but Dillon is averaging under four yards per carry having been the team’s leading rusher in 2021. Jones also caught 52 passes and racked up 10 total touchdowns last season.

The number three back is Patrick Taylor, but he hasn’t recorded any offensive snaps yet this season.

Pass catchers

With Davante Adams departing during the offseason, it’s taking the Packers a while to get their passing game going. At the moment, Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have a primary target. Veteran Randall Cobb leads the team in yards, fourth round rookie Romeo Doubs leads them in catches and Allen Lazard leads them with three touchdown catches.

Cobb had a good game against the Giants in London, while Lazard was the most productive receiver other than Adams last season, as he had 40 catches, including eight touchdowns.

Two more rookies, second rounder Christian Watson and seventh rounder Samori Toure round out the bench along with Amari Rodgers. Watson’s role in jet motion has been valuable this year but he’s been ruled out from Sunday’s game, so the Packers have elevated Juwann Winfree for his third appearance of the season. Veteran Sammy Watkins is also on the team but he’s currently on injured reserve.

It’s a similar situation at the tight end position with a number of potential contributors but no standout performer. Robert Tonyan has been the most productive so far with 17 catches and Marcedes Lewis had a touchdown last week. Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis only have four catches each but Deguara was their most productive tight end last season with 25 catches.

Defensive Line

The Packers play a 3-4 system, led by two-time pro bowler Kenny Clark at the nose tackle position, although he had a quiet game against the Giants in London.

Dean Lowry, who had five sacks last year, and offseason signing Jarran Reed, are the other starters and Tadarrell Slaton is the main backup.

The Packers will ultimately expect first round pick Devonte Wyatt to step up and take a big role, but he hasn’t played much so far. Another rookie, seventh rounder Jonathan Ford, rounds out this group.

Linebackers

One of the keys to the Packers’ defense is their pass rush off the edge. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith combined for 18.5 sacks last season and already have combined for 8.5 in the first five games of 2022. Gary had a quiet game against the Giants after racking up five sacks in the first four games. He has a relentless motor but has been dealing with a toe issue and listed as questionable.

Jonathan Garvin and fifth round pick Kingsley Enagbare see action in reserve off the bench. Tipa Galeai, a special teamer, was just added to injured reserve.

On the inside, first round pick Quay Walker moved straight into the starting lineup with their leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell. Reserves Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson have only played eight snaps between them with Wilson only recently having been signed from the Saints’ practice squad.

Defensive Backs

The Packers’ secondary is led by 2020 pro bowler Jaire Alexander, who is back after missing most of last season. He has the Packers’ only interception so far this season.

The other starting cornerback is last year’s first round pick Eric Stokes, who led the team with 14 pass breakups in 2021.

Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon have both seen action at cornerback and one of them will usually be the nickelback. Douglas has four penalties already but led the team with five interceptions last year, two of which he returned for a score.

At safety, Darnell Savage starts alongside Adrian Amos. Amos was second on the team with 93 tackles last season, but only has 16 in the first five games. Rudy Ford has also seen some action, but the Packers don’t typically use three-safety sets.

Dallin Leavitt, Shemar Jean-Charles and seventh round rookie Tariq Carpenter haven’t contributed yet this year on defense.

Special Teams

Kicker Mason Crosby is off to a good start, as he’s made every kick so far this year, including a game-winner against New England. He missed nine field goals last season.

Punter Pat O’Donnell was in the bottom five for net average last year, but has been better in 2022, albeit still below average.

In the return game, Amari Rodgers handles kicks and punts and has been solid but unspectacular over the past few years. Cobbs, Doubs and Nixon are also options.

In coverage, the Packers, who gave up 97 yard punt return touchdown against the Bears last year, have replaced the majority of their most productive tacklers. Ford and Nixon are now the primary gunners and Davis, Jean-Charles and Leavitt are also productive contributors.

