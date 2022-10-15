NFL Picks for Week 6 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 7 point underdogs on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That seems reasonable given the Packers’ incredible record at Lambeau Field. However, the Packers have not played up to their usual standards this year. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on opening day, barely squeaked out a win against a hobbled Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, had to go into overtime against the New England Patriots, and lost to the New York Giants last week in London. Aaron Rodgers is having trouble adjusting to life without Davante Adams, and the Packers’ defense is having trouble stopping the run. All in all this Packers team looks more vulnerable than any Packers team in recent memory.

Still, this game is at Lambeau Field, where the Packers rarely lose in the regular season. Since 2018 the Packers are 29-4-1 in the regular season at Lambeau Field, and the Packers have not lost to an AFC opponent at Lambeau since 2017. The Jets face a tall order trying to overcome the Lambeau home field advantage.

Can the Jets pull off the upset? Sure they can. The Jets have some advantages in their cornerbacks and receivers that they can exploit. If the Jets can force a turnover or two and take an early lead they might be able to ride Breece Hall and their ground game against a suspect Packers run defense to the upset. It could happen, but that’s not the way to bet. Going up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field, I reluctantly have to favor the Packers in this one. I will be very happy if I get this wrong.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.