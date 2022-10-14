Jermaine Johnson Ruled Out, Duane Brown Questionable for Jets vs. Packers

The final injury report of the week has been released ahead of Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Packers.

The Jets have ruled one player out, rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Johnson suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s win over Miami. He was unable to practice all week.

The other significant note from the injury report is the Questionable status of Duane Brown. Brown made his season debut last Sunday, playing through a shoulder injury, and helped provide the offensive line with stability. Brown was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He is clearly not 100 percent so his ability to hold up will likely be a story through the season.

On the Green Bay side, the Packers might be without a significant player. Rashan Gary was limited with a toe injury Thursday and Friday and has been listed as questionable.

The full injury report is posted below.