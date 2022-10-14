Podcast: Jets vs. Packers Preview

The Jets travel to historic Lambeau Field on Sunday for a game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. On today’s podcast I preview the game.

The Packers have a solid 3-2 record, but they are coming off an ugly loss to the Giants last weekend in London. Green Bay must now recover from that loss and that long trip to play a surprising Jets team. The Jets are looking for a third consecutive win, which would put them two games over .500 at 4-2.

The Jets will likely be looking for Breece Hall to build off a stellar Week 5 performance against the Dolphins. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line and cornerbacks will need to continue playing well. Meanwhile facing a familiar coaching staff, we will see what Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich, and Mike LaFleur can come up with.

