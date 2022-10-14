New York Jets Flight Connections 10/14/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After having a terrible rookie draft - which now seems to have been spear-headed by working with former HC Adam Gase - Joe Douglas’ last two draft classes have had a multitude of impact players on the team. Adding key free agents, UDFA’s, and having a knack for finding diamonds in the rough on the OL, and JD is having himself a quick turnaround. There was plenty of warranted criticisms, but it’s hard to ignore what’s trending. Regardless of wins and losses, if the Jets youth can continue to improve and grow then the team is going to be tough to deal with going forward. It all starts with Zach Wilson, though. Let’s hope he’s able to take the bull by the horns and lead the Jets to plenty of exciting seasons. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jake Brown - Jets-Packers preview: Gang Green goes for three straight

Max Goodman - New York Jets Must Step Up in Order to Defeat Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Say 'Cheese' vs. Aaron Rodgers & Packers

Rivka Boord - How NY Jets should defend against the Green Bay Packers

Mark Cannizzaro - Zach Wilson will look to use what he's learned from Aaron Rodgers to beat Packers

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 6 at Packers - Thursday

John Pullano - Jets’ Players Excited for Chance to Play Against Packers at Lambeau Field

Robert Sanchez - Jets' Zach Wilson excited to face Aaron Rodgers: 'I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid'

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Duane Brown lives up to his vow to return to field

Justin Fried - NY Jets continue to dominate Rookie of the Week awards

John Pullano - Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

SNY - Bart Scott compliments the youth movement behind the Jets’ 3-2 start | Jets Game Plan

JP Acosta - How the New York Jets put their young stars in position to succeed

Stefan Stelling - Joe Douglas's 2021-22 draft classes are powering Jets' resurgence

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Quinnen Williams has evolved into game-wrecker

David Wyatt-Hupton - Lethal Lawson

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets have a special young cornerback trio brewing

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Are on a 4th-Quarter Touchdown Tear

SNY - NFL Insider argues Zach Wilson is better off as a 'game manager' | Connor Hughes

Michael Nania - Grading all of Zach Wilson's plays vs. Miami Dolphins

Jack Bell - Jets’ Nate Herbig, Claimed Off Waivers, Adds Versatility to O-Line

Michael Nania - Garrett Wilson's Jets teammates jokingly roast his ad appearance

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.