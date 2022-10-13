TNF: Bears vs Commanders Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 6. Tonight the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders in an NFC showdown. The Commanders are 1 point favorites on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

These two teams have both struggled mightily this season. The 1-4 Commanders have lost four straight games after an opening day victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders have scored just 35 total points over the last three games while giving up 70. Needless to say that is not a recipe for victory. The Commanders pass the ball a ton with Carson Wentz under center, but they are terribly inefficient doing so, ranking just 27th in the NFL in net yards per passing attempt. The Commanders also are inefficient in the running game, averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt, good for 27th in the NFL. When you can’t pass and you can’t run you tend to have a pretty terrible offense. Throw in the worst turnover differential in the NFL and you get a Commanders team that scares nobody.

The 2-3 Bears come into this game with by far the least prolific passing attack in the NFL. The Bears have attempted just 88 passes in five games, leading to a passing attack that has yet to exceed 200 yards passing in any game, and has passed for 105 yards or less in three of five contests. The Bears like to run, and run, and run some more. They have the 5th most rushing yards in the NFL in an offense that plays like something out of the 1970s. This throwback offense results in the Bears scoring at a paltry pace. The Bears average just 17.2 points per game on offense, good for 31st in the NFL. Playing football this way means it’s nearly impossible to come from behind, but scoring so few points means it is also nearly impossible to build a big lead. This makes winning games challenging for the Bears.

In what shapes up on paper as one of the least appealing games of the season, I'm taking the Bears at home against the Commanders in what would be a mild upset tonight.