Podcast: Jets-Packers Talk With Peter Bukowski

Today we have our latest Crossover Thursday installment. I chat with Peter Bukowski, the host of Locked On Packers, to discuss the Week 6 matchup in Lambeau Field between the Jets and the Packers. This is a game between two teams moving in opposite directions with two coaching staffs who know each other well.

The Jets must face one of the top quarterbacks in the game, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is struggling to start the season, however. The Packers, a team that has been a top two NFC team for three straight years, are off to a bit of a slow start. The Jets, meanwhile, hold a surprising 3-2 record and are looking for their third consecutive victory. On this episode we also discuss the Jets’ need to shut down another Aaron open the Green Bay offense along with other key matchups and predictions.

Thanks as always for watching and/or listening.