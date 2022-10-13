New York Jets Flight Connections 10/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets are playing the Packers this week, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won’t be completely healthy for that matchup. Rodgers was added to the injury report with a thumb injury and missed Wednesday’s practice. While that isn’t a huge injury concern, it does create the possibility that the Packers will look to lean on their running game more this weekend. The Packers already don’t have the greatest WR room in the NFL. If the Jets are able to commit to stopping the run and limiting Aaron Rodgers, there’s a real chance for the team to carve out a victory in Lambeau this weekend. It’s something to monitor going forward, and if the team is able to successfully beat the Packers, the sky is the limit for the season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 6 Jets at Packers

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh-Matt LaFleur bond adds different flavor to Jets vs. Packers

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers a huge quarterback test for Jets defense

Randy Lange - Jets Know the Challenge Ahead in Aaron Rodgers, What They Must Do to Prevail

Jack Bell - Aaron Rodgers? Lambeau Field? Jets’ WR Corey Davis Says ‘Just Focus on Us’

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 6 at Packers - Wednesday

Billy Riccette - Jets nearing top half of latest USA Today power rankings

SNY - NFL Insider reveals how head coach Robert Saleh is keeping his Jets motivated after an impressive 3-2 start | Connor Hughes

Adam Wells - Robert Saleh on Jets' 3-2 Start: 'We Haven't Done Anything Yet'

Brian Costello - Jets know 'they haven’t done anything yet' despite strong start

Rivka Boord - Jeff Ulbrich, NY Jets are shaping their defensive identity

Michael Nania - Carl Lawson had the best game by a NY Jets EDGE in years | Film

Justin Fried - Carl Lawson made NY Jets history with his Week 5 performance

Michael Obermuller - Jets Analyst Credits Sheldon Rankins for Bounce-Back Year

Michael Nania - Have the NY Jets found their optimal O-line combo? | Film

John Pullano - ESPN Names Three Jets Among 2022 Top 10 NFL Rookies

David Wyatt-Hupton - Double Trouble

Bridget Hyland - Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

Justin Fried - Stefon Diggs suggests he was almost traded to the NY Jets

Jack Bell - Jets’ DL Solomon Thomas Finds a Place to Support Mental Health in the Gladiator Space

