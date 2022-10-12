Jets Week 6 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those of you who submitted questions for this episode. A mailbag can only happen if there are enough mailbag questions. If your question went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future installment. As usual, there were more great questions than there was time to answer all of them.

Today we discuss the extent to which Joe Douglas has proven himself to be the right man for the Jets, potential fixes to the NFL’s officiating problem, what the Jets might be able to get for Denzel Mims at the trade deadline, whether the Jets passed up better opportunities when they traded up for Alijah Vera-Tucker, the addition of Nate Herbig, and more.

