Filed under: SB Nation Reacts NFL Reacts Jets Reacts Survey: Week 6 By Kyle Thele Oct 12, 2022, 1:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jets Reacts Survey: Week 6 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QPPHDD/">Please take our survey</a> More From Gang Green Nation New York Jets Flight Connections 10/12/22 Mailbag Questions Taking What’s There Podcast: The Young Players Lifting the Jets 2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Coming Up New York Jets Flight Connections 10/11/22 Loading comments...
Loading comments...