Podcast: The Young Players Lifting the Jets

The Jets are off to a solid 3-2 start in 2022. There is a long way to go. A team is always one losing streak away in the NFL from ending up in a bad place, but the Jets seem on track to be relevant in the AFC race for the first time since 2015.

A lot of the credit has to go to players the Jets have drafted the last two years. In the NFL much success is predicated on drafting effectively. A team doesn’t necessarily need to have a high batting average. A team needs to hit on a handful of picks. Doing so can change everything.

On today’s podcast we take a look at some of the young players stepping up for the Jets this season and why their respective performances are so significant.

Thanks for listening and/or watching. If you enjoy the show, subscribe and give the video a thumbs up on YouTube.