2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Coming Up

The New York Jets took care of business on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. After knocking out Teddy Bridgewater on the Dolphins’ first offensive play from scrimmage the Jets faced rookie 7th round pick Skylar Thompson at quarterback the rest of the way. In years past this would have resulted in a frustrating loss as the 3rd string quarterback proceeded to carve up the Jets. But this isn’t years past. The Jets took care of business and crushed Thompson and the Dolphins by 23 points. That’s what good teams are supposed to do when the opponents are down to their 3rd string quarterback.

The big win for the Jets was their first against a division opponent in the Robert Saleh era. It also got the Jets above the .500 mark at the latest point in a season in the Saleh era. Now we move on to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, a difficult task indeed. Jets fans hope Zach Wilson and the Jets can pull off another upset on the road and start to make the case they are legitimate playoff contenders. How did the power rankings feel about this latest Jets victory? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 5 Probably bad team New York Jets Besides making me look smart with their big completion to Breece Hall while in their pony personnel package, the Jets ended up beating the brakes off a Dolphins team missing their top two quarterbacks. Sauce Gardner made a few big plays in the game, Garrett Wilson is awesome even if the Jets passing attack isn’t throwing it around the yard, and Hall is already a difference-make. We thought the Jets would be an improved team in 2022, but we couldn’t have dreamed they’d be 3-2 through five games. However, their schedule isn’t getting any easier.

Sports Illustrated

19. New York Jets (3-2) Last week: Win vs. Miami, 40-17 Next week: at Green Bay The Jets haven’t been this relevant this deep into a season (I know it’s only early October) in a long time. Zach Wilson is playing within himself, and while the sample size is small, his bad throw percentage has been almost halved from a year ago, according to Pro Football reference.

New York Post

15. New York Jets 3-2 (19) Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed locked up Dolphins speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Gardner got his first career interception and knocked starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the game on a blitz to start the game. The Jets rushed for five touchdowns for just the third time in franchise history in a 40-17 rout.

ESPN

16. New York Jets (3-2) Week 5 ranking: 23 Chance to make the playoffs: 25.6% Chance to win their division: 1.5% The Jets need high-level quarterback play. To be fair, Zach Wilson is 2-0 since returning from his knee injury and has put together five good quarters in a row, but he has yet to demonstrate that he can carry the team for a full game. He still doesn’t have a 300-yard passing game or a three-touchdown-pass game in his career. The Jets are built to be balanced on offense, reducing the burden on the quarterback, but there will be games in which they need Wilson to bail them out. Can he do it?

USA Today

17. Jets (22): Hate to pour any cold water on their 3-2 start. But we have receipts showing the NYJ have beaten one backup quarterback and two rookie passers. Let’s see how it goes against Rodgers in Lambeau Field this Sunday.

If you were looking for the Jets to get more respect, well, it’s a work in progress. The power rankings still have the Jets ranked last in the AFC East for the most part, despite the Jets actually being in 2nd place. There are still plenty of doubters, and the only thing that will change that is more winning. Let’s see what the team can do against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. A win there will have the doubters singing a different tune.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?