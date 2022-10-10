Podcast: Jets Beat Miami to Get to 3-2

The Jets beat the Miami Dolphins yesterday at MetLife Stadium. The victory improves the team’s record to 3-2. This is the first time the Jets have been over .500 at any point of the season since 2018. It is the first time they have been over .500 this late in the season since a year earlier.

The team took advantage of a Miami team that was forced to play its third string quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa, was knocked out on a hit by Sauce Gardner on the Dolphins first offensive play. From that point, the Jets had control of the game. There were some moments when Miami was on the verge of making a move. The Dolphins even had a field gaol attempt for the lead in the second half, but after that missed the Jets scored the final 21 points on three fourth quarter touchdowns.

On today’s podcast we break down the game.