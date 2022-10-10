New York Jets Flight Connections 10/10/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. With Teddy Bridgewater getting injured early in the game, the Jets steamrolled the Dolphins to the tune of 40-17. This is the first time the Jets have scored at least 40 points in almost exactly four years. It’s also the first time in nearly 30 years since the Jets have scored five rushing touchdowns in a game. With Bridgewater out, the Jets defense also feasted. It was a victory the Jets needed to come away with, and with the Dolphins losing their backup/starting QB, that all but became guaranteed for Green and White. Next week against the Packers may not have as much of a happy ending, but for now, let’s enjoy the W. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - Breece Hall explodes as NY Jets blow out Dolphins, 41-17

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Breece Hall Picks Up 21 Yards on a Catch and Run

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Breece Hall Catches a Zach Wilson Throw and Races 79 Yards

NFL.com - New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios takes end around to the pylon extending Jets lead

Randy Lange - Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Jets Shake Demons, Pull Away for 40-17 Win over 'Fins

SNY - Bart Scott, Willie Colon, and Connor Rogers react to Jets 40-17 win over the Dolphins | Jets Post Game Live

Colin Martin - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 40-17 win over Dolphins, including 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points

Andy Vasquez - Takeaways as Jets blow past Dolphins in fourth quarter | What Breece Hall, Zach Wilson proved in huge win

Brian Costello - Jets report card: Win wasn’t without some head-scratching

Justin Fried - The NY Jets have officially changed the narrative

Robby Sabo - The Joe Douglas-designed New York Jets officially crash NFL party

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson After Watching Jets Run Game Unfold: 'This Winning Thing Is Expected'

SNY - Robert Saleh gives credit to his rookies for the team's win over the Miami Dolphins | Jets Post Game

Brian Costello - Jets' young stars shine in rare blowout win over Dolphins

Joey Chandler - Jets rookie class: ‘We can be something good’

Joey Chandler - Jets rookies the heroes in win vs. Dolphins | How Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, more played

Randy Lange - Sauce Gardner Emphatically Put His Stamp on Jets-Dolphins Game

John Pullano - Jets RB Breece Hall Delivers Multiple ‘Home Run’ Plays in Win Over Dolphins

Phillip Martinez - Breece Hall's dual-threat ability key to Jets' win over Dolphins

SNY - Alijah Vera-Tucker on playing right tackle for the first time ever in Jets' win over Dolphins | Jets Post Game

Rich Cimini - Jets relish Quinnen Williams' hit on Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

Andy Vasquez - Jets troll ‘disrespectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm

Justin Fried - NY Jets players troll Tyreek Hill and celebrate huge Week 5 win

Andrew Golden - Jets' Michael Carter trolls Dolphins, steals a signature celebration

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.