New York Jets Flight Connections 10/01/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow in a big test for the Jets defense. The Steelers are starting the uninspiring Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. That should give the Jets defense a chance to shine. The Steelers offense has yet to score more than 17 points in any game with Trubisky under center. If the Jets defense struggles to contain this diminished Steelers offense, serious questions arise as to whether the Jets defense is good enough to keep the team competitive this season. Here’s hoping the defense gets untracked on Sunday.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Do You Expect in Zach Wilson’s Debut Sunday vs. Steelers?

John Pullano - Jets S Jordan Whitehead Hopes to 'Clean Up' Mistakes Against Steelers

Eric Allen - Jets OC Mike LaFleur: We Have to Keep on Figuring Out Who We Are

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Notebook | LB Kwon Alexander ‘Will Bring Something Unique’ to Lineup

Randy Lange - Jets-Steelers Game Preview | Jets with Zach Wilson Back Seek Winning Edge in Pittsburgh

Ethan Sears - Robert Saleh: New Quinnen Williams controversy is 'bush league'

Ethan Sears - Jets union rep Solomon Thomas responds to Tua Tagovailoa injury

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets say they have moved on from Quinnen Williams' sideline rant

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets rookie Max Mitchell providing lift to offensive line

Antwan Staley - Jets' Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams: 'Best shape of his life'

Antwan Staley - Jets' Jeff Ulbrich hopes defense will play better against Steelers

Rich Cimini - Can a rusty Zach Wilson provide a spark for New York Jets?

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets Bracing For Pittsburgh Steelers DL Alex Highsmith

David Wyatt-Hupton - Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Obermuller - Joe Flacco’s Ex-Teammate Sounds off on Zach Wilson Debut

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Urged to Bench Longtime Veteran ‘ASAP’

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets DL Quinnen Williams Takes Clear Shot at Jets Coach

Brandyn Pokrass - The Jets Must Rely On Zach Wilson to Right the Ship

Justin Fried - NY Jets DT Quinnen Williams not happy about Jeff Ulbrich's recent comments.

Jameson Zalayet - The NY Jets' pass rush has been a serious problem so far in 2022

Billy Riccette - Mark Sanchez has fun with Thomas Morstead after “butt punt”

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Week 4: Getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Film Room: Rookie RT Max Mitchell enjoys Week 3 success

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Steelers

Jim Cerny - Zach Wilson: 4 bold predictions for Jets QB in injury return in Week 4 vs. Steelers

Gerard Samillano - Zach Wilson's official status for Jets' Week 4 vs. Steelers

