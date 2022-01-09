Jets vs. Bills and Week 18 on TV in New York

On the final week of the season, both CBS and FOX have doubleheaders.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Washington at Giants early on FOX

Steelers at Ravens early on CBS

49ers at Rams late on FOX

Jets at Bills late on CBS

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call today’s game between the Jets and the Bills for CBS. Kickoff time is scheduled for 4:25 pm Eastern from Buffalo.

With the AFC East title on the line for the Bills, this game has a wider distribution footprint than most recent Jets games. It will be seen in markets originating throughout New York State along with Scranton and Erie. The game will also be shown in numerous markets through the Mountain region near where Josh Allen and Zach Wilson played college football along with Fresno. To see whether the game will be shown where you live along with all of the other Week 18 action, go to 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Chargers at Raiders tonight on NBC.