New York Jets Flight Connections 01/09/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! How did it get so late so soon? The New York Jets will end their 2021 season today against a very good Buffalo Bills team fighting for the AFC East title. The young Jets have been an improved team of late, but asking for a victory in Buffalo may be a bridge too far. I’d love to see the Jets stomp the Bills to end the season, but on the road, with so many injuries and a loaded Bills opponent with everything to play for, I’ll settle for some good performances out of the Jets young players and no major injuries.

