Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets season finale against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Bills are leading the Jets 13 - 7.

The Jets began the game on defense, and as has been the case so often this year, the opponent moved right down the field for an opening drive score. A Josh Allen pass to Stefon Diggs in the end zone was ruled a touchdown, though that was a questionable call at best. The point after gave the Bills an early 7 - 0 lead.

On the ensuing possession the Jets went three and out, but an excellent Braden Mann punt pinned the Bills inside their 10 yard line.

The poor field position provided little in the way of deterrence for the Bills. They went on a long, methodical drive down the field culminating in a 41 yard Tyler Bass field goal and a 10 - 0 first quarter lead.

On the next Jets possession disaster struck, as Braden Mann had a punt blocked by the Bills, setting the Bills up with great field position at the Jets 35 yard line to start the second quarter. The Jets defense, however, settled in from there, stopping the Bills on fourth down and preventing the game from turning into a rout, at least for the time being.

The Jets and the Bills proceeded to exchange a series of punts as the defenses started to dominate the offenses.

A terrible 21 yard Bills punt gave the Jets great field position on the Bills 45 yard line deep into the second quarter. A few plays later Zach Wilson hit Keelan Cole in stride with a beautiful 40 yard catch-and-run touchdown pass and the Jets pulled to within three points at 10 - 7 with less than four minutes to go in the half.

Buffalo went nowhere and then shanked another punt to give the Jets great field position again at the Jets’ 44 yard line. Unfortunately the Jets were unable to take advantage and they gave the Bills another possession as the half wound down. The Bills responded with a long drive ending in a field goal as time expired.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Bills by six points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.