Final Score: Bills 27, Jets 10

In the New York Jets’ 17th and final game of the 2021 season, on a cold and blustery day in Orchard Park, New York, the New York Jets were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 27 - 10.

In the first half the Jets quickly fell behind 10 - 0 as the Bills dominated in every facet of the game. However, after the opening two drives the Jets defense settled in and started to shut down the Bills offense.

A 40 yard Zach Wilson touchdown pass to Keelan Cole brought the Jets to within three points at 10 - 7 late in the second half before a last minute Bills drive for a short field goal upped their lead to 13 - 7 as time expired in the first half.

In the second half the Jets opened with a three and out on offense as the Bills defense continued to give Zach Wilson and the Jets’ undermanned offense all kinds of problems.

The teams exchanged several punts as neither offense could get anything going. Late in the third quarter the Jets got a huge break, as the Bills got off an 8 yard punt to give the Jets the ball deep in Bills’ territory at the 22 yard line. The Jets offense went backwards, but they still were able to get a 49 yard field goal out of it to cut the Bills’ lead to 13 - 10. The third quarter ended with the score still 13 - 10.

After being held to three total points in the second and third quarters the Bills offense finally broke through with a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. That gave the Bills a two score lead at 20 - 10, and with the Jets offense struggling to get any positive yardage against the best defense in the NFL, a valiant Jets effort looked like it would fall short.

On their next possession the Bills punched in another touchdown with under four minutes to play for a 27 - 10 lead and the game was basically over

With the loss the Jets finish the season at 4-13 in head coach Robert Saleh’s rookie season. The Jets hope to substantially improve on that in the offseason with a large amount of cap space and tremendous draft capital. Along with the return of some vital injured players and the hoped-for development of many of the Jets’ young players, there are reasons to be optimistic heading into the long offseason.

We’ll provide a more in depth recap a little later on. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.