SNF: Chargers vs Raiders Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 18. The last game of the NFL 2021 regular season. Tonight the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders in a winner take all, win and you’re in, lose and you’re out of the playoffs game. What a great way to end the season.

The 9-7 Los Angeles Chargers come into this game off a big win over the Denver Broncos last week that may have saved their season. Of course, if they lose tonight, their season is lost anyway. The Chargers have been struggling most of the year, going 5-6 in their last 11 games after getting off to a hot 4-1 start to the season. A win tonight gives them a fresh start. A loss sends them home searching for answers.

The 9-7 Las Vegas Raiders have heated up at just the right time. A 1-5 swoon in the middle of the season seemingly ended the Raiders’ playoff hopes, but three straight wins since have left the Raiders in great shape to make an inspiring comeback. The Raiders just need a win at home and they’re in the playoffs. Lose and their season ends.

It’s the Chargers and the Raiders in a great game to end the season on Sunday Night Football. Enjoy the game.