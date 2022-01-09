Week 18 Early Games Open Thread

Week 18 of the NFL season continues with seven early afternoon games. Perhaps the best of an uninspiring slate features the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Baltimore Ravens.

The 8-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 8-8 Baltimore Ravens are used to ruling the roost in the AFC North and going to the playoffs nearly every year, but not this year. Neither team will win the AFC North this year; that honor goes to the Cincinnati Bengals. The loser of this game will not make the playoffs. The winner will probably also not make the playoffs, although there is a slight chance with a lot of help.

Elsewhere in the early games, the Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game the Colts must win to make the playoffs; the Tennessee Titans try to clinch the #1 seed in the AFC against the Houston Texans; the Washington Football Team squares off against the New York Giants in a meaningless game; The Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions in a meaningless game; the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings in a meaningless game; and the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Cleveland Browns.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever early afternoon games catch your fancy.