Jets vs Bills Game Thread

It’s week 18 of the NFL season, the end of the line for the New York Jets. Today the Jets are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills come into this game with a division title in their grasp. All they have to do is win the game and they are AFC East champions.

The Jets come into this game as one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they have been on a gradual upswing lately. For the last month and a half the Jets have played mostly competitive football, and last week they came within a failed fourth down conversion of toppling the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Zach Wilson has begun to make progress in his development as an NFL quarterback, and we are starting to see him look the part. Unfortunately for Wilson and the Jets, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios will all be missing the season finale. That leaves Jamison Crowder and the disappointing Keelan Cole as the Jets only credible receiving threats. In addition, George Fant will be missing at left tackle, leaving Zach Wilson’s blind side woefully unprotected. Against the league’s best pass defense that could lead to a long day for young Mr. Wilson.

It would be nice to end the season with a victory, but under the circumstances I’ll settle for the young guys making some progress and nobody getting hurt. It’s the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills in the Jets’ season finale. Leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.